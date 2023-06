June 27 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Tuesday it expects full-year profit per share at the high-end of its prior forecast on sustained travel demand.

The company earlier said it expects to report 2023 adjusted profit in the range of about $5 per share to $6 per share.

Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza















