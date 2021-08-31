Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Delta Air Lines makes full vaccination a condition of employment for new hires

1 minute read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 plane takes off from Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

CHICAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Tuesday said full vaccination against COVID-19 will be a condition of employment for 1,500 new flight attendant positions it is looking to fill.

The carrier said all new hires, including current Delta employees who have been accepted into the training program for flight attendants, must be fully vaccinated before their training start date.

The announcement came days after Delta Air said employees who choose not to be vaccinated will have to pay $200 extra per month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan. read more

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 11:05 AM UTC

Norwegian Air sees travel rebound ending need to seek more cash

Norwegian Air said on Tuesday it would not need to raise more cash as easing COVID-19 travel restrictions lifted bookings, although the budget carrier which has emerged from bankruptcy proceedings did not provide a 2021 outlook.

Aerospace & Defense
Ryanair CEO sees 'very strong recovery', nudges up passenger target
Aerospace & Defense
China's biggest air show to highlight homegrown technology
Aerospace & Defense
UK's Jet2 snubs Boeing for Airbus in $4.9 bln jet deal
Aerospace & Defense
UK says it is too early to decide how to work with the Taliban