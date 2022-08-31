Delta Air Lines: no intention of making a financial investment in ITA Airways at this time
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CHICAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) on Wednesday said it currently has no intention of making a financial investment in ITA Airways.
The comments from a spokesperson of the Atlanta-based carrier came after Italy's government picked a bid by U.S. private equity fund Certares and backed by Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) and Delta to start exclusive talks over a majority stake in ITA Airways. read more
"We are delighted with the Italian Government's decision to move forward with the bid by Certares supported by Air France-KLM and Delta," the company's spokesperson said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.