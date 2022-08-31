Delta Air Lines: no intention of making a financial investment in ITA Airways at this time

Delta Air Lines planes are seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport on the July 4th weekend in Queens, New York City, U.S., July 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

CHICAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) on Wednesday said it currently has no intention of making a financial investment in ITA Airways.

The comments from a spokesperson of the Atlanta-based carrier came after Italy's government picked a bid by U.S. private equity fund Certares and backed by Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) and Delta to start exclusive talks over a majority stake in ITA Airways. read more

"We are delighted with the Italian Government's decision to move forward with the bid by Certares supported by Air France-KLM and Delta," the company's spokesperson said.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Chris Reese

