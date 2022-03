A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 plane sits at the gate at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

March 17 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) will raise pay by 4 per cent for all its employees globally, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

