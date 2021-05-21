Aerospace & DefenseDelta Air names GE exec Janki as CFO
Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Friday named Dan Janki, the head of General Electric Co's (GE.N) power unit, as its chief financial officer.
Janki, who has served in a variety of senior roles at GE during his 25-year stint with the conglomerate, will join Delta Air in July and have an initial annual base salary of $650,000.
Gary Chase and Bill Carroll have been serving as interim co-CFOs of the carrier after Paul Jacobson resigned in November to join General Motors (GM.N) as CFO.
