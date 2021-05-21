Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Friday named Dan Janki, the head of General Electric Co's (GE.N) power unit, as its chief financial officer.

Janki, who has served in a variety of senior roles at GE during his 25-year stint with the conglomerate, will join Delta Air in July and have an initial annual base salary of $650,000.

Gary Chase and Bill Carroll have been serving as interim co-CFOs of the carrier after Paul Jacobson resigned in November to join General Motors (GM.N) as CFO.

