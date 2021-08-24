Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Delta Air orders 30 A321neo jets from Airbus

1 minute read

Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Tuesday it had added 30 A321neo narrowbody aircraft to its order book with Airbus (AIR.PA), as the U.S. carrier upgrades its fleet and prepares for a rebound in travel.

The newly ordered jets bring its outstanding orders to a total of 155 A321neos, which are powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G turbofan engines.

"Adding these aircraft strengthens Delta's commitment to replacing older fleets with more sustainable, fuel-efficient jets," said Mahendra Nair, senior vice president of fleet and techops supply chain at Delta.

The airline expects to take delivery of its first A321neo in the first half of 2022.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 8:08 AM UTC

Branson's Virgin Orbit to go public through $3.2 bln SPAC merger

Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, a small satellite launch service provider, is going public through a merger with a blank-check vehicle that values it at about $3.2 billion.

Aerospace & Defense
Strong bookings keep Ryanair on course to hit targets, says CEO
Aerospace & Defense
Delta Air orders 30 A321neo jets from Airbus
Aerospace & Defense
Emirates to resume flights to England's Newcastle - tweet

Emirates airline said on Tuesday that it will resume flights to Newcastle, England from October 15.

Aerospace & Defense
EasyJet names former RBS boss Hester as chairman to steer airline's recovery