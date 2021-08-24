Delta Air orders 30 A321neo jets from Airbus

Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Tuesday it had added 30 A321neo narrowbody aircraft to its order book with Airbus (AIR.PA), as the U.S. carrier upgrades its fleet and prepares for a rebound in travel.

The newly ordered jets bring its outstanding orders to a total of 155 A321neos, which are powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G turbofan engines.

"Adding these aircraft strengthens Delta's commitment to replacing older fleets with more sustainable, fuel-efficient jets," said Mahendra Nair, senior vice president of fleet and techops supply chain at Delta.

The airline expects to take delivery of its first A321neo in the first half of 2022.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

