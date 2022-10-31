Delta Air pilots vote to authorize strike
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) pilots voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike-authorization ballot, the union representing nearly 15,000 pilots said on Monday.
The Air Lines Pilots Association said 99% of the more than 96% of pilots voting authorized union leaders to call a strike, if necessary, to achieve a contract. Before a strike could take place, the National Mediation Board would first decide that additional mediation efforts would not be productive and offer the parties an opportunity to arbitrate.
