Delta Air pilots vote to authorize strike















Oct 31 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) pilots voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike-authorization ballot, the union representing nearly 15,000 pilots said on Monday.

The Air Lines Pilots Association said 99% of the more than 96% of pilots voting authorized union leaders to call a strike, if necessary, to achieve a contract. Before a strike could take place, the National Mediation Board would first decide that additional mediation efforts would not be productive and offer the parties an opportunity to arbitrate.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler











