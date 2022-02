A Delta Airlines passenger jet approaches to land at LAX during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Friday it had suspended its codesharing service with Russia's Aeroflot (AFLT.MM).

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

