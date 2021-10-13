Delta Air warns of pre-tax loss in fourth quarter as fuel prices surge

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 plane takes off from Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) on Wednesday warned of a pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter due to a sharp rise in fuel prices, sending its shares down before the bell.

Oil prices have surged to multi-year highs, threatening the pace of a recovery in the airline industry. Fuel costs alone accounted for nearly 20% of Delta's adjusted operating expenses in the third quarter.

Delta's shares were down 1.24% at $43 in pre-market trade.

The carrier expects to benefit from strong holiday demand and an improvement in international and corporate travel as the United States reopens its borders in November to fully vaccinated travelers from 33 countries, including China and most of Europe.

As a result, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said 2022 will be a good year for the recovery after the coronavirus pandemic plunged air travel into its worst ever downturn.

"As the restrictions are lifted, we're going to see considerable demand," Bastian said in an interview. "There's high interest and high demand, not just for consumers, but also for business coming into the U.S."

While third-quarter domestic passenger revenue was at 72% of the comparable period in 2019, international passenger revenue recovered to 42% of the pre-pandemic levels, the airline said.

Bastian said company revenue is expected to be back at 2019 levels in 2023.

Delta, the first major U.S. airline to report third-quarter financial results, forecast adjusted fuel price per gallon of between $2.25 and $2.40 for the fourth quarter. The adjusted fuel price per gallon was $1.94 in the latest quarter.

Adjusted operating revenue for the third quarter fell 34% to $8.28 billion from 2019 as a fast-spreading Delta variant cut demand for air travel in August and early September.

Net income fell to $1.21 billion, or $1.89 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $1.50 billion, or $2.31 per share, in 2019.

Excluding items, the company earned $194 million, or 30 cents per share.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Jane Merriman

