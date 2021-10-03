Delta CEO says airline has not decided whether to mandate COVID vaccines

Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

BOSTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The CEO of Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Sunday that the company has not decided whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccines as the White House has requested.

The vaccination rate at the airline should be above 90% by Nov. 1, CEO Ed Bastian told reporters on the sidelines of a conference of airlines group IATA in Boston.

The White House is pressing major U.S. airlines to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees by Dec. 8 - the deadline for federal contractors. Large U.S. airlines have a number of federal contracts. read more

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

