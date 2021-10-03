Skip to main content

Delta CEO says airline has not decided whether to mandate COVID vaccines

1 minute read

Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

BOSTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The CEO of Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Sunday that the company has not decided whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccines as the White House has requested.

The vaccination rate at the airline should be above 90% by Nov. 1, CEO Ed Bastian told reporters on the sidelines of a conference of airlines group IATA in Boston.

The White House is pressing major U.S. airlines to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees by Dec. 8 - the deadline for federal contractors. Large U.S. airlines have a number of federal contracts. read more

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

