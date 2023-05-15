Delta considers large Airbus wide-body order for long-haul flights - Bloomberg
May 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is in talks with Airbus SE (AIR.PA) for a large wide-body aircraft order, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The talks cover both A350 and A330neo twin-aisle jets but an agreement isn't assured, the report added.
There has been a rebound in long-haul flying as easing of pandemic restrictions has led airlines to boost their fleet ahead of a busy summer travel season.
Delta and Airbus did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.
