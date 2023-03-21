Delta to launch flight academy to train more pilots

March 21 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Tuesday it would launch a flight academy to train pilots for the airline as the industry struggles with a shortage of aviators.

The carrier said the academy, operated in partnership with training provider Skyborne Airline, would start training its first batch of students in June.

The development comes at a time when major U.S. carriers, faced with a travel boom, have struggled to find enough pilots after many of them were let go during the pandemic.

The Delta Propel Pilot Academy will be based in a 12,000-square-foot facility situated within Skyborne's Florida campus, the statement said.

Atlanta-based Delta joins United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O), which agreed to purchase a flight training academy in Phoenix in 2020, in an effort to bolster its roster of pilots.

Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal

