Delta to pay $10.5 mln to settle alleged false reporting of mail delivery times, DOJ says

Delta Airlines passenger jets are pictured outside the newly completed 1.3 million-square foot $4 billion Delta Airlines Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) has agreed to pay $10.5 million to settle allegations that it falsely reported delivery times of U.S. mail carried internationally, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

