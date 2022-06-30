1 minute read
Delta to pay $10.5 mln to settle alleged false reporting of mail delivery times, DOJ says
WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) has agreed to pay $10.5 million to settle allegations that it falsely reported delivery times of U.S. mail carried internationally, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Eric Beech
