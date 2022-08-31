Delta says airline has issues $6 billion in refunds since 2020

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Delta Airlines passenger jet approaches to land at LAX in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Delta (DAL.N) Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian says the airline has issued $6 billion in refunds since 2020 for canceled or significantly changed flights and detailed steps it has taken to improve customer service.

"Since the beginning of 2020 we’ve refunded over 11 million tickets totaling $6 billion, of which 20% has taken place in 2022," Bastian wrote Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a letter made public Wednesday.

He also disclosed Delta automatically deposited an extra 10,000 miles in the frequent flyer accounts of travelers who experienced travel interruptions between May 1 and July 7.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.