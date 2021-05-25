Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) will be forced to remove its codes on partner Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX) flights following an expected downgrade of Mexico’s aviation safety rating by the U.S. government, an executive said at a conference on Tuesday.

The planned downgrade, which Reuters reported on Friday, would also restrict Aeromexico's ability to grow into the United States but would have little overall impact on Delta customers, Delta President Glen Hauenstein said at a Wolfe Research conference.

(Story corrects day of week in first paragraph)

