1 minute read
Delta weighs flights out of new Mexico City airport - Mexican president
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that U.S. airline company Delta is analyzing whether to fly to and from a new airport serving Mexico City.
The newly constructed airport north of Mexico's capital, which is due to open later this month, is one of Lopez Obrador's signature infrastructure projects.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Raul Cortes
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.