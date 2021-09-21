Easyjet CEO tells Ryanair boss to focus on running own airline

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren gestures as he talks to media at Gatwick Airport, Britain, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

TOULOUSE, France, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The head of budget airline easyJet (EZJ.L) has told the boss of Ryanair (RYA.I) to focus on running his own airline after questions were raised over the British carrier's independence.

Ryanair group chief executive Michael O'Leary was quoted as telling the Financial Times last week that rivals easyJet (EZJ.L) and Wiz Air (WIZZ.L) would need to merge or be taken over as the industry consolidates in the wake of COVID-19.

"(It is) complete nonsense," easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren told Reuters in an interview. "I would urge anyone who runs an airline to focus on their own business rather than speculate about others, (where) they have no idea about what's going on."

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.