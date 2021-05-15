Skip to main content

Aerospace & DefenseEasyjet chairman Barton prepares to step down in 2022 - Sky News

EasyJet aircrafts are seen on the tarmac at Terminal 1, marking the official opening of the new Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) "Willy Brandt", in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

The chairman of British airline EasyJet (EZJ.L) is preparing to step down once he has completed nine years at the company in May 2022, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The airline has hired Lygon Group to find a successor to long-serving chairman John Barton, who has held the role since 2013, according to Sky News.

EasyJet did not immediately respond for comment on the report.

