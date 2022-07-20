EasyJet confirms order for 56 Airbus A3320neo airliners

EasyJet logo is pictured at Cointrin Airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

July 20 (Reuters) - EasyJet confirmed an order for 56 Airbus A3320neo airliners on Wednesday and said the deal including upsizing 18 A320neo aircraft to the A321neo model.

The deal was announced at the Farnborough Airshow being held near London.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely

