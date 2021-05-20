Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
British airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said it would fly about 15% of its pre-pandemic schedule in its third-quarter, with an expectation it would increase capacity from June onwards, after posting a first-half loss of 701 million pounds ($990 million).

"We have the ability to flex up quickly to operate 90% of our current fleet over the peak summer period to match demand," it said on Thursday.

The headline pretax loss for the six months to the end of March, was towards the upper end of its range of 690 million to 730 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7087 pounds)

