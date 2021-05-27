EasyJet founder's family sells small stake in airline

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EasyJet logo is pictured at Cointrin Airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The family of the founder of British airline easyJet (EZJ.L) sold a small stake in the company, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday, reducing the Haji-Ioannou family's holding to 25.3% from 26.7%.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou founded easyJet in 1995, and along with family members remains its biggest shareholder, although their holding has reduced from around 34% last year due to a share sale and after a placing by the airline.

During the pandemic, Haji-Ioannou criticised easyJet's strategy, calling on it to scrap a large order for new Airbus jets.

Shares in easyJet traded at 989 pence on Thursday morning. They remain well below their pre-pandemic level of around 1,500 pence, but they have risen 19% in the year to date on hopes for a recovery in air travel.

