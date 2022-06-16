EasyJet gains EU okay to acquire Lisbon airport slots from TAP

An easyJet Airbus 319-100 plane prepares to take off at Lisbon's airport, Portugal July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - British low-cost carrier EasyJet (EZJ.L) on Thursday won EU antitrust approval to acquire 18 daily slots at Lisbon airport from Portuguese airline TAP as part of the latter's rescue plan agreed with EU regulators last year.

"EasyJet has now priority to conclude with TAP Air Portugal the agreement for the slot transfer that will allow easyJet to expand its operations at Lisbon airport and offer new flights as of 30 October 2022," the European Commission said in a statement.

Under the 3.2-billion-euro ($3.3 billion) rescue plan, TAP which is 72.5% controlled by the Portuguese state, was forced to reduce its fleet size, cut more than 2,900 jobs and reduce wages. read more

($1 = 0.9604 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

