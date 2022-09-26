EasyJet shifts focus to cut own emissions rather than off-setting

An Easyjet Airbus aircraft takes off from the southern runway at Gatwick Airport in Crawley, Britain, August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LUTON, England, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's easyJet (EZJ.L) said it would reduce emissions by 78% by 2050 by stepping up investment in efficient aircraft, sustainable aviation fuel and operational efficiencies, and ending its carbon offsetting scheme.

The low-cost carrier said it had contracted all its sustainable aviation fuel needs for the next five years from its supplier Q8Aviation, while it was also investing in technology to optimise the descent of its aircraft.

The new measures follow its fleet upgrade programme using fuel-efficient Airbus A320 NEO aircraft, and a partnership with engine maker Rolls-Royce (RR.L) to test the use of hydrogen in turbofan engines.

Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said: "We believe this is doable. We recognise it is ambitious as well."

He said the carbon-offsetting programme launched in 2019 was always an interim measure until new technology to reduce the airline's own emissions started to come on stream.

"If you go out and ask the public in general, they would say that the best way to decarbonise the industry would be through this zero-emission technology and that is what we are now putting more attention on to," he told reporters at the company's headquarters at Luton Airport, north of London.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

