EasyJet's Portugal cabin staff start five-day strike, threaten more walkouts

LISBON, July 21 (Reuters) - Almost 100% of EasyJet's (EZJ.L) cabin staff in Portugal walked out for five days on Friday and the union threatens with more strikes in the coming months if the company keeps rejecting the raises they demand.

EasyJet's cabin staff in Portugal, a popular European summer holiday destination, called a strike from July 21 to 25, the third so far this year, as the conflict with the company's management over wage hikes to offset the soaring cost of living escalates, said Ricardo Penarroias, the head of the SNPVAC union.

Penarroias did not rule out more strikes in the coming months if the talks with the company do not progress.

"We will see with the union member whether the strike would happen in August, September, October or at the end of the year," he told Reuters.

He said "his fellow French, German and Swiss cabin staff, who earn between 70% and 100% more than the Portuguese, only got better wages after going on strike several times".

Easyjet said it is "extremely disappointed the SNPVAC is planning new strike action," as it has proposed an average wage increase of 21% over the next three years, which it considers fair, and compares with the 44% demanded by the union.

Penarroias did not confirm how much the union is demanding, but said that "the company's proposal is clearly insufficient".

The chaos in the Portuguese airports was avoided on Friday, as the British airline cancelled 346 flights from and to the country ahead of the strike out of 508 it would normally have operated during the period.

The Portuguese law protecting consumers forces cabin staff to assure 96 flights during the five days. It is unclear what will happen with the other 66 flights.

