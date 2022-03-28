El Al Israel Airlines CEO steps down to become head of Delek US

Avigal Soreq, CEO at El Al Israel Airlines, gives a presser at Ben Gurion international airport amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Lod, Israel March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, March 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of El Al Israel Airlines (ELAL.TA) said on Monday he was stepping down after he received an offer to become CEO of energy company Delek US Holdings (DK.N) where he previously served for a decade.

Avigal Soreq, appointed CEO of Israel's flag carrier in late 2020, will remain in the post until a successor is in place. El Al said it would quickly name a new CEO.

Delek US separately said Soreq's appointment has been approved by the firm's board and would become effective in June. Current CEO and Chairman Uzi Yemin will become executive chairman, it said.

Prior to his stint at El Al, Soreq was executive vice president and chief operating officer of Delek US.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

