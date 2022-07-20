1 minute read
Embraer expects to select engine in Q4 for potential turboprop launch in 2023
July 20 (Reuters) - Embraer's commercial CEO said on Wednesday that the planemaker expects to select a turboprop engine in the fourth quarter for potential launch in early to mid-2023.
He said the company is talking to Pratt & Whitney and to Rolls-Royce about engines for a potential new turboprop and noted GE was not offering an engine for the project.
