Embraer expects to select engine in Q4 for potential turboprop launch in 2023

Signage for Embraer is seen on a trade pavilion at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

July 20 (Reuters) - Embraer's commercial CEO said on Wednesday that the planemaker expects to select a turboprop engine in the fourth quarter for potential launch in early to mid-2023.

He said the company is talking to Pratt & Whitney and to Rolls-Royce about engines for a potential new turboprop and noted GE was not offering an engine for the project.

Reporting by Tim hepher; editing by Jason Neely

