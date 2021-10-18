Embraer and Fokker join up for defense, development and support opportunities

The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

BRASILIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) and Dutch aerospace companies signed an agreement on Monday to explore opportunities in defense and commercial aviation, including potential new configurations for its C-390 military transport plane.

In the commercial aviation market, the agreement with Fokker Techniek and Fokker Services will seek to open opportunities in engineering and logistic support, in addition to development of hydrogen-powered aircraft, Embraer said in a statement.

Embraer is the world's third-largest commercial plane maker.

"There is huge potential for both companies in the development of opportunities together," said Jackson Schneider, chief executive officer of Embraer Defense & Security.

"This is a very important step for Embraer's strategy to establish meaningful and strategic partnerships around the globe," he said at the signing ceremony in Woensdrecht, the Netherlands.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.