Embraer says Canada's Porter Airlines to buy 80 E195-E2 jets

The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Monday said that Canadian regional airline Porter Airlines was the mystery buyer behind an order of 80 E195-E2 jets, a deal previously announced in May.

Embraer said Porter Airlines had a firm order to buy 30 jets and options to buy 50 more, for a total value of $5.82 billion according to list prices.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun

