Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Embraer says Canada's Porter Airlines to buy 80 E195-E2 jets

1 minute read

The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Monday said that Canadian regional airline Porter Airlines was the mystery buyer behind an order of 80 E195-E2 jets, a deal previously announced in May.

Embraer said Porter Airlines had a firm order to buy 30 jets and options to buy 50 more, for a total value of $5.82 billion according to list prices.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 9:28 AM UTCBillionaire Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic flight

British billionaire Richard Branson on Sunday soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.

Aerospace & DefenseDrought-hit New Mexico town eyes economic liftoff from Virgin Galactic space launch
Aerospace & DefenseEmbraer says Canada's Porter Airlines to buy 80 E195-E2 jets
Aerospace & DefenseVirgin Galactic says may sell shares worth up to $500 mln
Aerospace & DefenseAir France-KLM starts process for major medium-haul jet purchase