Aerospace & Defense
Embraer says Canada's Porter Airlines to buy 80 E195-E2 jets
SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Monday said that Canadian regional airline Porter Airlines was the mystery buyer behind an order of 80 E195-E2 jets, a deal previously announced in May.
Embraer said Porter Airlines had a firm order to buy 30 jets and options to buy 50 more, for a total value of $5.82 billion according to list prices.
