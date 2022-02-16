Embraer's Eve gets orders for 90 electric aircraft from Australian firms

The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Embraer SA's (EMBR3.SA) electric aircraft subsidiary Eve has received orders from Australian charter firms Aviair, HeliSpirit and Microflite for up to 90 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), the Brazilian planemaker announced on Wednesday.

Embraer said in a statement that Eve's new partnership with Western Australia's Aviair and HeliSpirit, both owned by HM Consolidated Group, contemplates an order of up to 50 eVTOLs with flights scheduled to start in 2026.

Helicopter operator Microflite ordered up to 40 electric aircraft that are also expected to start operating in 2026, Embraer said in a separate statement, adding that Microflite and Eve plan to begin their partnership using helicopters "as a proof of concept to validate parameters that will apply to future eVTOL operations."

Eve, which already has an order pipeline of more than $5 billion for its electric aircraft, is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2022. read more

The announcements were made during the Singapore Airshow.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Michael Urquhart

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.