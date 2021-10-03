Skip to main content

Embraer's Eve receives Brazil order for up to 100 VTOL's

1 minute read

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Eve Urban Air Mobility, an Embraer (EMBR3.SA) company, has received an order for up to 100 eVTOLs, or electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, according to an Embraer press representative on Sunday.

Avantto, a Brazil-based fractional-ownership and aircraft operator, placed the order, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2026, the press representative said.

Avantto's fleet already has different types of aircraft, including Phenom 300 and Phenom 100 corporate jets made by Embraer, according to information on its website.

The Avantto order was first reported in the Sunday edition of O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper, which cited Avantto Chief Executive Rogerio Andrade as a source.

Neither the newspaper nor the press representative gave a value for the order.

This is the largest order yet received by Eve from a customer in Brazil, the press representative said. Overall, Embraer's Eve has orders involving 735 eVTOLs, he added.

This is the second time in less than a month that Embraer's Eve announced a big eVTOL order.

On Sept 23, Embraer's Eve also said lessor group Bristow ordered up to 100 eVTOLS, with deliveries expected to start in 2026. read more

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

