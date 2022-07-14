Emirates airline not planning to cut capacity to/from London Heathrow - statement

The Israeli flag carrier El Al's airliner carrying Israeli and U.S. delegates lands at Abu Dhabi International Airport, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. WAM/Handout

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emirates airline said on Thursday it was planning to operate as scheduled to and from London's Heathrow airport, with no plans to cut capacity after the airport threatened legal action if capacity is not cut.

In a statement, the company described Heathrow's request as "unreasonable and unacceptable", saying that moving some Heathrow flights to other UK airports at short notice was not realistic.

Reproting by Alexander Cornwell Writing by Lilian Wagdy; editing by David Evans

