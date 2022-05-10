Emirates hopes to start repaying Dubai $4.1 billion in COVID-19 aid soon

DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emirates hopes that it will this fiscal year start paying back the 15 billion dirhams ($4.1 billion) in state assistance it receive from the government during the pandemic, its chairman said on Monday.

The Dubai government injected billions of dollar into its flagship airline via equity injections over the course of the pandemic that had at one stage crippled international travel.

Sheikh Ahmed said the government, the airline's sole shareholder, would be repaid through dividend payments starting in the current financial year which runs until March 31, 2023.

He did not say how much could be paid this year or when the entire amount would be repaid.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edmund Blair

