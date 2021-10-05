Emirates pushes Boeing for more clarity on 777X deliveries

A passenger waits for his Emirates Airlines' flight departure to Dubai at Cairo's International Airport, Egypt July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Boston, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The head of Dubai's Emirates airline on Tuesday urged U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) to provide more clarity over the timetable for its delayed 777X jetliner and said the schedule would affect complex fleet plans across the group.

"We work to precision. I struggle with others who can't get that," the airline's president, Tim Clark, told reporters.

Clark, who is meeting manufacturers on the sidelines of airline talks in Boston, said he did not yet know when the 777-9 version of the twin-engine jumbo would arrive, nor whether the smaller 777-8 version would be built at all.

Boeing did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.