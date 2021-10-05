Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Emirates pushes Boeing for more clarity on 777X deliveries

1 minute read

A passenger waits for his Emirates Airlines' flight departure to Dubai at Cairo's International Airport, Egypt July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Boston, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The head of Dubai's Emirates airline on Tuesday urged U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) to provide more clarity over the timetable for its delayed 777X jetliner and said the schedule would affect complex fleet plans across the group.

"We work to precision. I struggle with others who can't get that," the airline's president, Tim Clark, told reporters.

Clark, who is meeting manufacturers on the sidelines of airline talks in Boston, said he did not yet know when the 777-9 version of the twin-engine jumbo would arrive, nor whether the smaller 777-8 version would be built at all.

Boeing did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 9:17 AM UTC

Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China

Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities, the premier said on Tuesday, after a record 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence zone, while the president said the island would do what it took to defend itself.

Aerospace & Defense
General Dynamics unveils two Gulfstream business jets
Aerospace & Defense
Airlines deepen climate goal despite Chinese opposition
Aerospace & Defense
China mounts largest incursion yet near Taiwan, blames U.S. for tensions
Aerospace & Defense
U.S. trade chief Tai seeks talks with China, won't rule out new tariff actions