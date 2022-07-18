Emirates says air travel must tough out disruption until 2023

An Emirates passenger plane comes in to land at London Heathrow airport, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18 (Reuters) - The president of Dubai's Emirates, which has clashed with London's Heathrow over enforced capacity cuts, said on Monday that a badly disrupted air travel industry would return to equilibrium in 2023 and must "tough it out" until then.

Tim Clark, speaking at an event at the Farnborough Airshow, criticised Heathrow managers for failing to anticipate the travel rebound until it was too late. Heathrow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The comments came after Emirates on Thursday angrily rejected demands by Heathrow to cut capacity. read more The airline and airport later announced a deal to cap further sales on flights out of Heathrow through mid-August. read more

Reporting by Tim Hepher and Jamie Freed Editing by Mark Potter

