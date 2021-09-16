Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Emirates seeks 3,000 cabin crew as operations ramp up

Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Emirates on Thursday said it would look to hire 3,000 flight attendants and another 500 people for roles at Dubai airport over the next six months as it continues to restore operations hit by the pandemic.

The Dubai state-owned airline, which last year laid off thousands of employees, said it was currently operating to 120 cities, representing 90% of its pre-pandemic network.

The airline will be operating 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of the year.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell

