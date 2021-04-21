Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Emirates Airline President Tim Clark gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

Dubai airline Emirates wants more visibility from Boeing (BA.N) on when it will receive 777x jets, its president Tim Clark told an online forum on Wednesday

Boeing has been developing the widebody jet with the goal of releasing it in late 2023, already three years later than planned.

Clark said he wants to have a "grown-up" conversation with Boeing on the aircraft over coming months .

