Erdogan says he and Biden must leave troubles behind at NATO meeting

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gives a statement after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, May 17, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said that he and U.S. President Joe Biden must use a Monday meeting to move on from past troubles, including a bitter dispute over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missiles.

Before traveling to Brussels for a NATO summit, including his first meeting with Biden since last year's U.S. election, Erdogan told reporters he would raise the White House decision to recognise the 1915 massacres of Armenians by Ottomans as genocide, which had angered Turkey

He and Biden would also address an F-35 jet programme from which Washington removed Ankara after the S-400 purchase in 2019 and what Erdogan called unkept U.S. promises over the alternative U.S. Patriot missiles.

World · 12:32 PM UTCIsrael’s Knesset set to vote on new government, ending Netanyahu’s rule

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year hold on power was set to end on Sunday when parliament votes on a new government, ushering in an administration that has pledged to heal a nation bitterly divided over his departure.

