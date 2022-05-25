Ethiopian Airlines discloses order for five Boeing 777 freighters

An Ethiopian Airlines Cargo plane carrying the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

May 25 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday disclosed it was the unidentified carrier which had placed an order for five of Boeing Co's (BA.N) 777 freighters, confirming a Reuters report from March.

The airline, which operates Africa's largest cargo terminal from its Addis Ababa hub, currently has nine 777 freighters. Its fleet also includes three 737-800 converted freighters.

Boeing had disclosed an order for five freighters from an unnamed customer in its monthly report in March. Reuters subsequently reported that Ethiopian had ordered the planes to meet near-term cargo demand. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.