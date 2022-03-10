1 minute read
Ethiopian Airlines orders 5 Boeing 777 freighters -sources
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 10 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines (ETHA.UL) has emerged as the unidentified buyer of five Boeing (BA.N) current-generation 777 freighters reported this week, two people familiar with the matter said.
The order, posted as an unnamed airline in Boeing's monthly orders update on Tuesday, comes alongside a recently announced provisional agreement by the same airline for later deliveries of five of a successor model, the 777X freighter.
Boeing declined to comment. The airline did not respond to a request for comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Eric M. Johnson, Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.