Ethiopian Airlines orders 5 Boeing 777 freighters -sources

March 10 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines (ETHA.UL) has emerged as the unidentified buyer of five Boeing (BA.N) current-generation 777 freighters reported this week, two people familiar with the matter said.

The order, posted as an unnamed airline in Boeing's monthly orders update on Tuesday, comes alongside a recently announced provisional agreement by the same airline for later deliveries of five of a successor model, the 777X freighter.

Boeing declined to comment. The airline did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson, Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

