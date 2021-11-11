Aerospace & Defense
Etihad strategy focused on fleet of Boeing 787, Airbus A350s, CEO says
1 minute read
DOHA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways' Chief Executive Tony Douglas said on Thursday the Abu Dhabi carrier's strategy was now focused around its fleet of Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 787 Dreamliners jets.
Tony Douglas was speaking on panel at a gathering of Arab airline in the Qatar capital Doha.
Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Tim Hepher; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.