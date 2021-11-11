Etihad strategy focused on fleet of Boeing 787, Airbus A350s, CEO says

A model Etihad Airways plane is seen on stage before the unveiling of the new home jersey for the New York City Football Club in New York November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DOHA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways' Chief Executive Tony Douglas said on Thursday the Abu Dhabi carrier's strategy was now focused around its fleet of Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 787 Dreamliners jets.

Tony Douglas was speaking on panel at a gathering of Arab airline in the Qatar capital Doha.

