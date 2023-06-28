Exclusive: EU competition regulators unlikely to appeal court veto of Lufthansa bailout, sources say

BRUSSELS, June 28 (Reuters) - EU competition enforcers are unlikely to appeal a court veto of their decision to clear German airline Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) 6-billion-euro ($6.5 billion) state bailout during the pandemic, people familiar with the matter said.

Europe's second-highest court last month blasted the European Commission for its error-filled decision approving the bailout and for failing to provide incentives to get Lufthansa repay the state aid quickly.

European Union governments doled out billions of euros to their airlines during the pandemic as demand shrivelled due to travel restrictions.

Lufthansa's bailout was among the biggest in the sector, leading rivals to complain and Ryanair (RYA.I) to challenge the Commission's decision at the Luxembourg-based General Court.

The Court's findings of procedural shortcomings in the Commission's handling of the case means it would be difficult for the EU competition watchdog to appeal to the EU Court of Justice (CJEU), Europe's highest, the people said.

Such appeals are limited to points of law. The Commission declined to comment.

Its options appear to be limited as Lufthansa has already repaid the state aid in full, the people said.

It would also be difficult to order the airline to divest more airport slots as an order to cede up to 24 daily slots at Frankfurt and Munich airports to cut its market power has yet to be complied with due to the lack of a suitable buyer, the people said.

Other options could be to crank up the remuneration to the German government for Lufthansa's subsidies or re-open the case and look into the issues raised by the Court such as the Commission's failure to state reasons for some of its actions or dismissal of some factors that could have impacted its decision.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Mark Potter















