EU could ban Russian flights from its airspace, official says
Feb 27 (Reuters) - A European Union-wide ban for Russian flights could be part of a fresh package of sanctions on Moscow to be discussed later on Sunday by the bloc's foreign ministers, an EU official said.
A vast majority of EU member states have already closed their airspace to these flights, and a more formal decision could be taken shortly, the official added.
Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
