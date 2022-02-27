EU could ban Russian flights from its airspace, official says

An Airbus A320-200 of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot takes off in Colomiers at the Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Feb 27 (Reuters) - A European Union-wide ban for Russian flights could be part of a fresh package of sanctions on Moscow to be discussed later on Sunday by the bloc's foreign ministers, an EU official said.

A vast majority of EU member states have already closed their airspace to these flights, and a more formal decision could be taken shortly, the official added.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

