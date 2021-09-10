Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

EU okays ITA, orders Alitalia to repay 900 mln euros illegal state aid

1 minute read
1/2

An Alitalia plane takes off at Linate airport in Milan, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

BRUSSELS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators on Friday gave the green light to Alitalia's successor Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) and also ordered the Italian flag carrier to repay 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) in illegal state aid.

The European Commission said a 1.35 billion euro capital injection by Italy into ITA over the next three years is in line with EU state aid rules as it will be done according to market conditions.

ITA will operate with less than half of Alitalia's fleet of aircraft and will only be allow to take over limited parts of its predecessor's handling and maintenance businesses. Alitalia's brand will be sold in an open tender.

($1 = 0.8443 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 6:12 AM UTC

Japan Airlines finalises $2.7 bln raising to position for post-COVID-19 era

Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) (9201.T) said on Friday it had finalised plans to issue 300 billion yen ($2.73 billion) of hybrid loans and subordinated bonds to give it a safety net and position it for a post-coronavirus business environment.

Aerospace & Defense
EU okays ITA, orders Alitalia to repay 900 mln euros illegal state aid
Aerospace & Defense
U.S. probing 18 airlines over delayed refund complaints
Aerospace & Defense
EasyJet rejects Wizz bid and raises $1.7 bln to go it alone
Aerospace & Defense
U.S. airlines flag hit to bookings from surge in Delta variant