EU to sanction Russian military contractor Wagner Group, official says

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The European Union will sanction Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, three other entities and seven or eight individuals on Monday, a senior EU official said.

Over a dozen people with ties to the Wagner Group have previously told Reuters it has carried out clandestine combat missions on the Kremlin's behalf in Ukraine, Libya and Syria.

Russia denies that.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

