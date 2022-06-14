Europe aviation regulator says no safety concern seen in A350 paint dispute

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - Europe's top aviation safety regulator said on Tuesday he had seen no evidence that paint or surface erosion on A350 jets, which are at the centre of a legal dispute between Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways, represented a safety issue.

"We have inspected the airplane. We saw no damage which could imply safety issues," Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), told reporters on the sidelines of an air safety conference in Washington.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

