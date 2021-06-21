Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Europe's Wizz Air expects to fully recovery from pandemic next year

1 minute read
1/2

A Wizz Air Airbus A320 from Sofia, Bulgaria taxis to a gate after landing at Luton Airport, Luton, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - European budget carrier Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) expects to fully recover from the coronavirus crisis as travel demand rebounds from the pandemic, its chief executive said on Monday.

Speaking at the virtual Paris Air Forum, Jozsef Varadi repeated recent comments that the Hungary-based airline would fly more seats this summer than it was flying two years ago before the pandemic struck.

"From my perspective, 2022 should be a fairly robust year in terms of delivering not just the volume of traffic but also the financial performance attached to it," he said.

"I'm looking at 2022 as a year of full recovery for Wizz Air."

Speaking alongside Varadi, Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) CEO Ben Smith said he had been pleasantly surprised at the demand among travelers visiting friends and family.

"We are hoping to run about 60-65% of capacity this summer."

Reporting by Laurence Frost and Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 9:56 AM UTCAmerican Airlines to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operations

American Airlines (AAL.O) on Sunday said it would cancel around 1% of its flights in July to serve a surprise uptick in travel demand at a time when the airline struggles with unprecedented weather and a labor shortage at some of its hubs.

Aerospace & DefenseDubai Airshow to take place under capacity restrictions, organiser says
Aerospace & DefenseU.S. FAA launches program to help staff voice aviation safety concerns
Aerospace & DefenseNorwegian Air fires CEO in 'surprise' move after restructuring
Aerospace & DefenseEurope's Wizz Air expects to fully recovery from pandemic next year