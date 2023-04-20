Eurowings CEO expects flight prices to rise, media report says















BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof expects flight prices at the Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) subsidiary to increase further due to rising fuel, personnel and airport costs, according to a report on Friday by Germany's Funke media group.

"Flying for a taxi price is no longer possible," Bischof was quoted as saying by Funke, adding that flights would be around 20% more expensive in the holiday seasons this year than in 2022.

Demand for air travel is above the level of the pandemic years, though business bookings are still 20% lower.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Paul Simao











