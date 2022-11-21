Eurowings to double fleet at Berlin airport















BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Eurowings is doubling its fleet at Berlin's airport and expanding its flight programme, said the Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) subsidiary's head Jens Bischof on Monday, filling a gap left by rivals EasyJet and Ryanair at the German capital's airport.

Eurowings will have six aircraft in Berlin for the summer flight schedule from the end of March 2023, said Bischof.

In the summer, the airline will offer flights to almost 30 destinations, twice as many as before.

"Others are pulling back, we are building up," he said.

British low-cost carrier easyJet (EZJ.L) has said it would reduce its fleet from 18 to 11 aircraft in Berlin, while Irish Ryanair (RYA.I) is also thinning out its flight schedule.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.