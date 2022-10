BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) Eurowings said on Tuesday it was halting plans to add 200 new jobs and would have five fewer aircraft than planned in its fleet next year due to a pilots strike.

