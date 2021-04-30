Skip to main content

Aerospace & DefenseEU's Vestager says solution over Alitalia replacement possible

ReutersFoo Yun Chee
2 minute read

Alitalia planes are seen on the tarmac at Fiumicino International Airport as talks between Italy and the European Commission over the revamp of Alitalia are due to enter a key phase, in Rome, Italy, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday that she believed that a solution regarding Italy's plan to set up a new airline to replace cash-strapped Alitalia can be found, stressing that the new carrier should be independent from the old one.

Talks between the European Commission and the Italian government have foundered amid disagreement over its successor ceding half of Alitalia's slots at Milan Linate airport, the old brand and the loyalty programme.

"I continue to believe we can find a workable solution. ITA has to be a real company, there has to be discontinuity otherwise ITA would be liable for Alitalia," Vestager told a news conference.

"Investments in ITA must have market conformity, so investments by the Italian state would give a return that would satisfy private investors," she said, adding that she was waiting for a new proposal from Rome.

Vestager also said she was very close to a decision over the 1.3 billion euros ($1.57 billion) in state aid granted to Alitalia since 2017, but did not provide details.

($1 = 0.8281 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 6:57 AM UTCEasyJet seeing stronger demand for flights in September, October

British airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said it had seen stronger demand for bookings in September, October and November as passengers hold off going on holiday in the summer when it is still not clear where they can travel, its CEO said.

Aerospace & DefenseJapan's ANA forecasts return to profit as vaccine rollouts help revive air travel
Aerospace & DefenseFrench group Safran maintains forecasts as quarterly sales fall 38%
Aerospace & DefenseFAA auditing Boeing minor design change process after 737 MAX issue
Aerospace & DefenseChina launches key module of space station planned for 2022